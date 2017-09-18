NASU, SSANU Strike Paralyses Varsities In Rivers

The ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities, has paralysed non-academic and business activities in various universities in Rivers State.

The association under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) had on September 11, 2017 embarked on nation-wide industrial action to press home their demands.

The union which comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT) are agitating for the implementation of the 2009 Agreement it entered with the Federal Government.

Other demands made by the union include the payment of earned allowances to members, a review of the governance system in universities, improve funding in line with UNESCO recommendation as well as the implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for Technologists, improvement of teaching and learning facilities in the universities and end corruption in the university system among others.

Our correspondent who visited the three universities in the state which include the Rivers State University (RSU), University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Choba and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Rumuolumeni reports that both non academic and business activities were crippled at the various universities visited over the weekend.

Our correspondent also reports that at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Rumuolumeni in Port Harcourt, offices were closed, while some staff were seen in the campus in their groups discussing the on-going strike but refused to enter their offices.

According to him, at the office of the Vice Chancellor of IAUOE, only security men were seen, while offices were under lock and key.

Our correspondent further reports that members of the three unions were having meeting with the management of the institution over the weekend. The details of the outcome of the meeting were not made known to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

However, a member of NASU, who spoke to our correspondent and requested that his name should not be mentioned said the meeting deliberated on the on-going strike and was attended to by teaching and non-teaching staffs of the institution.

He disclosed that members resolved to comply with the directives of the National leadership of the various unions in the university despite the management plea for them not to join.

Our correspondent also reports that the situation was not different at RSU and UNIPORT as there was lull of activities in both universities.

One of the business owners at the University of Port Harcourt, Mr. Amadi Igunka told our correspondent that there has been no business going on since the strike and pleaded with Federal Government and the relevant unions to settle their differences for the interest of society.