N’ Delta Group Supports IPOB Proscription …Alleges Kanu Procured Arms To Fight Nigeria

A group under the aegis of South-South Reawakening has pledged its support to President Muhammadu Buhari for the steps taken so far to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as well as tag it a terrorist organization.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, the group noted that members of IPOB had crossed the national red line and were fast becoming a threat to the nation’s security.

The statement, which was signed by its Convener, Joseph Ambakaderimo said the Buhari-led government had taken a proactive step, adding that the action taken so far was in line with what any well-meaning and sitting government would have done in such a dangerous situation.

According to him, “Our national security is at stake. The liberty of any individual or the right of any group of persons takes the back seat in the face of obvious threat to national security and interest”.

“The issue of national security should be devoid of politics because the issue of safeguarding lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. In fact, the designation of the IPOB as a terrorist organization is long overdue. We have on record a situation where the self- professed supreme leader of IPOB (Nnamdi Kanu) was in a forum in the United States soliciting for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian state.

“We are sure millions of Nigerians have seen even more damning recordings of the IPOB group, yet nothing was done by his people to denounce or proscribe the group. Nothing is more treasonable than what we have seen and heard as a people from Nnamdi Kanu”, he alleged.

Ambakaderimo also called on government to beam its searchlight on other such amorphous groups in all parts of the country, and proscribe them or designate them terrorist groups, if necessary.

Going forward, the South-South Reawakening said it was of the opinion that government should begin to crackdown on anti-state actions in order to stem the tide of downward slope to anarchy.

“The law says it is only members of the armed forces, police and other paramilitary personnel are allowed to bear arms, yet you find every Tom, Dick and Harry carrying guns as if law and order has broken down in the country.

“Anyone other than the prescribed group of persons bearing arm should be termed as a criminal, and therefore, be treated as such. There is rule of law in this country, and all Nigerians must obey the laws of the land no matter your status or standing in society.

“We are not uncivilized people neither is Nigeria a jungle. We should all remember what happened in Rwanda years back, and stop this hate that we spread around. It is an ill-wind that will blow no one any good”..

On the followers of the IPOB leader, the South-South Reawakening convener urged them not to devote better part of their lives on what he described as such meaningless crusade, saying “have a rethink and contribute your quota to the development of Nigeria rather than dissipate your energies to chase a mirage.

“We urge the youth of the South-East and the country at large to hold our leaders accountable and demand for good governance. Don’t allow your tomorrow to be squandered today by some selfish persons who parade themselves as political leaders while their children live in the comfort of their mansions in Europe and some other parts of the world”, the group advised.