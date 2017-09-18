Monarch Hails FG, IOCs’ Partnership On Host Communities’ Dev

The Publicity Secretary of the Association of Traditional Rulers of Oil and Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), His Majesty, King Leslie N. Eke, Nyerisi has commended the Federal Government’s initiatives to partner oil companies in developing host communities in Niger Delta.

He made the commendation in a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt. The Monarch noted that the Federal Government had so far demonstrated its concern towards the development of the Niger Delta communities.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, via the Vice President Prof Yemi Osbanjo at a public function in Akure, Ondo State, said it would partner oil companies in the country to develop the Niger Delta and its people.

Describing the move as a step in the right direction, the TROMPCON image maker, said that the plans would also go far in addressing sundry issues in the region.

The Eze Oha Evo, maintained that the Federal Government’s moves, upon operation, would also settle the issue of unemployment in the Niger Delta region.

He regretted that the thought even though was coming too late, when the people have already suffered untold hardship in the hands of multinationals in the area, but expressed hope that new dawn is here.

According to him, the Niger Delta should reap from the resources on their oil, adding that the people have exercised enough patience.

The TROMPCON scribe, insisted that the oil rich part of the country, must not lack in any form, saying that, no group should be denied of any benefit in the country.

He further, charged the federal government on the need to back its decision with actions, as to relax the age long tension in the region.

While calling on the oil companies to rise up and do the needful, he said that states like Texas, and others are what they are at present due to the availability of natural resources on their soil.