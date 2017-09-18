Monarch Hails FG, IOCs’ Partnership On Host Communities’ Dev

By King Onunwor -
0
151
Chairman, Nigeria-American Chambers of Commerce (NACC), Kaduna State chapter, Mr Mathew Obogbaimhe (left), in a handshake with representative of the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, David Young, during the 2017 Small and Medium Enterprises Conference and Training Workshops organised by NACC in Abuja, recently. With them is the National President of NACC, Chief Olabintan Famutim.

The Publicity Secretary of the Association of Traditional  Rulers of Oil and Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), His Majesty, King Leslie N. Eke, Nyerisi has commended  the Federal  Government’s initiatives to partner  oil companies in developing host communities in Niger Delta.
He made the commendation in a chat with  newsmen  at the weekend in Port Harcourt. The Monarch noted that the Federal  Government had so far demonstrated its concern  towards  the development of the Niger Delta communities.
It would be recalled  that the Federal Government on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, via the Vice President  Prof Yemi Osbanjo at a public  function in Akure, Ondo State, said  it  would partner oil companies in the country to  develop the Niger Delta and its people.
Describing  the move as a step  in the right direction, the TROMPCON image  maker,  said  that the plans would also go far in addressing  sundry issues in the  region.
The Eze Oha Evo, maintained that the Federal Government’s moves, upon operation, would also settle the issue of  unemployment in the Niger Delta region.
He regretted that the thought even though was coming too late, when the people have already suffered untold hardship in the hands of multinationals  in the area,  but expressed hope that new dawn is here.
According to him, the Niger Delta should reap from  the resources  on their oil, adding that the people have exercised enough patience.
The TROMPCON scribe, insisted that the oil rich part of the country, must not lack in any form, saying that, no group should be denied of any benefit in the country.
He further, charged  the federal  government on the  need to back its decision with actions, as to relax  the age long tension in the region.
While calling on the oil companies to rise up and do  the needful, he said that states like Texas, and others are what they are at present  due to the availability of natural resources on their soil.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR