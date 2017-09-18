Ikpeazu Assures Aba Residents Of Safety …Appeals For Calm

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has urged the Hausa/Fulani community in Abia to be calm, adding that the situation had been kept under control.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Ude Okechukwu, made the call at the Aba Mosque, where some of the Muslim community gathered to meet him.

He expressed regret over the disturbances in Aba last Tuesday involving soldiers and some IPOB members and stressed that efforts had been made to prevent a recurrence.

The governor noted that security agencies in Abia had been at work to ensure the restoration of peace in Abia, adding that he had moved around Aba to confirm normalcy in the city.

He attributed the incident to the influx of some non-resident miscreants who came into Aba to cause problems for the residents.

Ikpeazu thanked security agencies for their effort in returning the intruders to where they had come from and reassured the people of their safety wherever they lived.

Recalls that the governor declared a three-day curfew in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia, that took effect from Tuesday, due to the clashes between soldiers and some IPOB members.

Meanwhile, military personnel under the Operation Python Dance 2 which took effect from last Friday in the South-East states have also been deployed to the city.