Group Lauds Lawmaker Over Youth Empowerment

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has commended a member of the Federal House of Representative, Hon. Kingsley Chinda for quality socio-economic constituency project delivery .

Hon. Chinda who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the lower Chamber gave 25 of his constituents, including one from Ondo state complete tool kits and starter packs after being trained on Solar power system, design and installation , Electrical safety, First Aid , Electrical tools and uses , Electrical/Electronic components and functions , PV module – Batteries , Controllers .

Others were also trained on Inverters, Combiners , Breakers , Fittings Connectivity among Components , Power protection , Solar design and Installation and Practical installation of a solar power unit.

The Chancellor of the Organisation, Dr. Omenazu Jackson who stated this during the graduation ceremony, said with the training, these youths have received, they have been prepared for the future in this energy scarce country.

According to him, “Their experience will provide food on their table and inadvertently pulling them out of crime’’.

“A legislator that feels the pulse of the constituents justifies his/her mandate and upholds the sacredness of ballot box “

The Obio/ Akpor Fed Constituency and beyond are feeling the impact and

activity of this legislative activist and human emancipator” , he said .

Earlier, the organizer of the programme, Hon Kingsley Chinda said it was time for the youths to acquire knowledge, as a means of self reliance and be productive.

Chinda advised that it was time to channel resource to the development of the youths which will help eradicate crisis and end crime in the society.

According to him,’’ In order not to waste our time and resources to quell crisis, it is better to train the youths so that they will be meaningful to themselves’’