France 2018 Qualifiers: Falconets Defeat Tanzania 3-0

The Falconets at the weekend in Benin defeated visiting Tanzania 3-0 in the first round first leg match of the Africa qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

Tidesports source gathered that two goals from striker Rasheedat Ajibade and a goal by defender Lilian Rule removed the steam from the visitors in the match.

The three goals calmed the nerves of the home fans and supporters, who became restless as the Falconets wasted so many goal scoring chances.

In the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the Falconets dominated from the first blast of the referee’s whistle.

Nigeria first goal came in the 21st minute when Rule was fouled by Tanzanian defender Khadija Mohamed at the edge of the penalty area.

Rule neatly converted the resultant free-kick, while Ajibade scored Falconets’ second goal in the 59th minutes.

She scored after dribbling Tanzanian goalkeeper Migomba Gelwa, after a solo run from the centre circle.

Ajibade made it a brace in the 62nd minute from a tailor-made pass from Sunday Anu.

The second leg match will take place in Dar es Salaam on September 30.

The winners on aggregate will tackle the winners of the Morocco/Senegal clash in the second round in November.

The 9th FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in four cities in France from August 7 to August 26, 2018.