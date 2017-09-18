Banigo Lauds Gov For Appointing Female CTC Chairman

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for being gender sensitive in his appointments.

The deputy governor made this commendation in reaction to the governor’s appointment of a woman as the chairman of the Caretaker Committee (CTC) of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, which is the governor’s local government area.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said the appointment of Mrs. Mrs Goodnews Ozioma Clinton Amadi was a clear demonstration of the governor’s love and respect for women who have the capacity to deliver.

“Governor Wike believes women can do it better because of their motherly instinct, and so far, all his female appointees have performed creditably. I thank the governor for finding women worthy to hold exalted positions in this male-dominated society”, the deputy governor said.

Banigo advised Mrs. Ozioma Clinton and other female appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by exhibiting the spirit of excellence in the performance of their duties.