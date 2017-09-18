Anglicans Hold Synod In PH, Today

The Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh will arrive Port Harcourt today for the General Synod of the church holding in the state capital.

Most Rev. Okoh will lead over 150 delegates to the synod which is being hosted by the Province of Niger Delta at St Paul’s Cathedral Garrison, Port Harcourt.

Briefing newsmen on the event, the Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey described the general synod as the highest decision making organ of the Anglican Church in Nigeria held once in every three years. Most Rev. Kattey said that the synod with the theme: Thou Shall Not Fear would be presided over by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.

“The Synod will attract Archbishops, Bishops and their wives, clergy, senior judiciary officers and other high calibre laities”.

According to him, during the Synod, issues affecting the body of Christ the nation and the world at large as well as issues relating to socio-political economy and security matters will be discussed. Archbishop Kattey who said that it was the first time the Province of Niger Delta would be hosting the general synod disclosed that Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike who is a co-chairman of the planning committee would deliver a goodwill message at the occasion.

“In hosting this Synod we are grateful to God for giving us the men and materials to deliver” and used the opportunity to request heads of other Christian religious denominations, political office holders and the general public to attend the event.