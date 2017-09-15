Yekini Award Excites Okpotu

The Pride of Benue forward has expressed his joy at ending the season as the best striker in the NPFL after scoring 19 goals

Lobi Stars’ striker, Anthony Okpotu has expressed his delight at his ability to end the season as the best striker in the Nigeria Professional Football League after pipping former MFM forward, Stephen Odey to the award.

Though he never set any target for himself, he is thrilled to be crowned Nigeria top flight goal king.

“It is always a thing of joy to be accorded special recognition. I never for once covered the award but I made it a point of duty to improve more than I did last season. I said at the beginning of the season that I will be pleased with scoring over 12 goals and getting 19 goals to be declared the highest scorer is something I so much cherished,” Okpotu told Goal.