Wizkid Recovers From Illness

Nigerian reigning pop star, Wizkid has bounced back to music in good health, after a brief illness. He was seen on Wednesday 8, 2017 rehearsing at the new Afrikan Shrine in Lagos which signifies he has bounced back from his illness.

It would be recalled that in a series of tweets he shared on Monday, September 4, 2017, wizkid revealed that he would be spending time with his sons while he recovers.

Even though he did not disclose the ailments, he actually did scare his fans with his tweet which said “if I die today I die a legend”. He however apologized to all his teeming fans for cancelled shows, as he promised to make it up to them with his next appearance due date which would be on September 29, 2017.

Apparently, Wizkid was having a good day as he briefly caused a major commotion on his way out of the shrine because he sprayed money into the air to the waiting hands of his fans. He is known for doing this whenever he is in public.