Nigeria To Host Afrima For Three Years

Nigeria has been awarded the right to host the Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) beginning from 2017 to 2019. The African Union (AU) gave Nigeria the hosting right for the Pan African music initiative seguel to her successful hosting of the 2014-2016 editions.

This development was made known via a statement issued in Lagos by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the minister of information and culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed. According to the statement, the minister said the award of the hosting right was conveyed in a letter written to him by the Commissioner of Social Affairs at the African Union Commission, Mrs Amira Elfadil.

He said the AU commissioner disclosed that the AU returned the hosting rights to Nigeria because of the country’s willingness to create entertainment value across African, countries. However, in his personal reaction, the minister said the government’s desire to bid for the retention of the hosting right was informed by the enthusiasm and sense of duty with which Nigerians embraced AFRIMA from 2014 to 2016 as well as the prevailing international confidence in the present administration.

“The African Union gracious concession to our request is beneficial for the creative industry in Nigeria and across Africa. The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on state governments and corporate Nigeria to partner with it and the African Union in ensuring a successful hosting of AFRIMA 2017 which will bring immense socio-economic benefits to the selected host city”, the minister said.