Kattey Wants RSG To Address Flooding At GRA

The Province of Niger Delta Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called on the Rivers State Government to address the issue of flooding of GRA Phase III area of Port Harcourt.

Archbishop of the Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey who said this during an Episcopal visit to Immanuel Anglican Church, GRA Phase III, Port Harcourt, expressed concern over the incessant flooding of the church.

Most Rev. Kattey, who is also the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North described the Immaunel Anglican Church as one of the luckiest in the Diocese, stressing that of all the churches in the Diocese of Niger Delta North, the church has benefited more than others. Also speaking on the theme: “Know that the Lord, He is God”, Archbishop Kattey stressed the need for Christians to put their trust in God and condemned a situation where some christians resort to native doctors to solve their spiritual problems.

According to the cleric, Jehovah, the Sovereign Lord of the Universe does not make mistakes, saying that Christians must worship Him with their whole hearts.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Anglican Church, GRA Phase III says it needs the sum of N305 million for the balance payments of a plot of land in GRA Phase III.

The church which said this in an address during the Episcopal visit called for the construction of a drainage to channel water out of the area while the roads from the mechanic village to the church should be reconstructed.

“Construction of a drainage to channel water away from the church is important. As you can see, the environment is not friendly, especially with the mechanic village around.

“We need government to construct the roads which we learnt have been awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.

The event featured the admission of some women into the Mothers Union, Women’s Guild, induction into Girls Guide and induction into Christian Men’s Fellowship (CMF).