Dickson Challenges IYC On Injustice, Marginalization

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has called on the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), to work with relevant authorities in tackling the age-long issues of environmental degradation, injustice and marginalisation of Niger Delta in which the Ijaws are the majority tribe.

He also underscored the need for the IYC to partner with their respective state governments, in enthroning peace and stability in the Ijaw nation, rather than politicise its activities.

Governor Dickson gave the charge when the leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central Zone, led by its Chairman, Barr. Tare Porri paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

While commending the body for the peaceful conduct of its recent zonal elections, the Bayelsa State Chief Executive called on the IYC to properly organise itself and come up with programmes that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

According to him, the council also has a duty to sensitise the youths on the dangers of drug abuse, cultism, pipeline vandalism and other related vices.

He went on to challenge the youths to empower themselves educationally in order to build a critical mass that would take over the mantle of leadership in the nearest future.

In his remarks, Chairman of the IYC, Central Zone, Barr. Tare Porri lauded Governor Dickson for championing the cause of the Ijaw people.

Barr. Porri said the IYC remains a non-partisan organisation and solicited the support of the state government in handling issues of MoU with oil companies and environmental pollution.

He also appealed to the governor to assist the council in the provision of logistic support to enable it function more effectively.