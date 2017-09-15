Court Dismisses Remnant Suits On PDP Leadership

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, dismissed four left-over appeals relating to the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between the then Senators Ahmed Makarfi and the Ali Modu Sheriff factions.

The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa dismissed the appeals after they were withdrawn by the appellants, yesterday.

The Makarfi faction, which filed the four appeals, through its lawyers, withdrew the matters on the grounds that they had become academic since the July 12, 2017, judgment of the Supreme Court had settled all the issues relating to the PDP leadership crisis.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment in the appeal numbered SC/133/2017, nullified the earlier majority judgment of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, of February 17, 2017 recognising Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party.

The apex court’s verdict sacked Sheriff as the chairman of the party and affirmed the Makarfi’s Caretaker Committee as the authentic leadership of the party.

The four appeals, subsequently dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, yesterday, were numbered CA/A/402/2016; CA/A/402A/2016, CA/A/402B/2016 and CA/A/551/2016.