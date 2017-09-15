Communal Clash Claims Major General, Seven Others

No fewer than eight persons, including one Major-Gen Lawrence Ugbo have been killed and several others injured in Ugboju district, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident, which broke out, last Wednesday morning, has rendered many persons homeless.

A resident told newsmen that war broke out in the community after some boys from Ugboju allegedly attacked a group of persons loyal to a former chairman of Otukpo.

It was gathered that the ex-LG boss was in the village with his loyalists when another group believed to be his rival launched an attack on them, injuring many persons.

In a reprisal, the politician went back and teamed up with his boys who stormed the community, killing anybody on sight.

They reportedly killed retired Major-General Lawrence Ugbo and cremated his corpse.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer said he was in a meeting, and promised to get back shortly.

While probing further, however, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Hon. George Alli confirmed that several persons lost their lives during the conflict.

He, however, faulted the claims in some quarters that the clash was politically-motivated.

“Yes, I am there as we speak to take victims to the hospital. Several persons, including Maj-Gen Lawrence Ugbo were killed and his body burnt to ashes.

“The clash has nothing to do with politics; it was a land tussle that caused the incident. I will get the whole detail and pass it across to you shortly,” he promised.