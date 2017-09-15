Bizman Tasks Media Owners On Journalists’ Training

To prepare journalists with the required knowledge to enlighten the public on the importance of deepening financial involvement Nigeria, a businessman and Managing Director of Madeli Electrical Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt, Engr. Moses Afuedeli has called on media owners and state governments to ensure regular training and capacity building programmes for journalists in the state.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Engr Moses Afuedeli said that there is need for government and other media owners to give attention to the welfare of journalists under their employ He said that journalists should be in the forefront of creating awareness for financial inclusion, stressing that the typical journalist in Nigeria has a lot of challenges in his professional practice.

He said, journalists inclusion has become a priority for policy makers, regulators and development agencies globally. If we must align with the rest of the world, it must also be a priority for us as Nigerians.

He maintained that journalists and communication managers must take the lead in creating the awareness for financial upliftment and sustaining same.

“In that sense, and going with the maxim that “…you cannot give what you do not have” meaning that the ideal journalists must have full grasp of financial upliftment in its entirety to be able to explain it to the public. Therefore, media houses and media owners must send their reporters on training and retraining programmes to equip them to deliver on their assignments”.

Still making strong case for the welfare of journalists in the country, Afuedeli also said, “for me, I think that journalists should be among some of the highest paid professionals because of the importance of the media in national development”.

Bethel Sam Toby