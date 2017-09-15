Behold, Forbe’s World Top 10 Earning Actors …Wahlberg Takes Number One Spot

Forbe has released its world top 10 earning actors in 2017 as Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg takes the number one spot after unseating last year’s top earner, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. According to Forbe’s report, Wahlberge made $68 million between June 2016 and June 2017.
The Rock who doubles as a wrestler drops to the number two spot this year with $65 million, thanks to earnings from both his films “Baywatch” and “Jumanji”.
Diesel who also served as F8’s star and producer as well as voiced Baby Groot in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol J” was number three with $54.5 million just behind him in number four is Chinese action film star Jackie Chan.
Others include: “The Avengers” Star Robert Downey Jnr, in number five Adam Sandler number six, Tom Cruise in number seven and Bollywood Star’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar rounded up the world’s top 10 earners list.
