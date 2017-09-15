All E-Blocks Students Will be Admitted This Year

The E-Blocks school will get the first cohort of students who will take advantage of the Free Senior High School program initiated by the government. The former President John Mahama commissions the school.

Michael Kenneth Nsowah, the Chairman of the Ghana Education Service Council, announced the program. According to him, all mentioned schools are included into the list of Senior High Schools made accessible as alternatives for Junior High School graduates to select from for their residency.

As YEN informs, the E-blocks were part of the former government’s Community Day Senior High School Project. It was initially offered in 2012 to boost the admission to SHS and to decongest obtainable SHS. According to the project, over two hundred new schools should be constructed in underserved rural communities in Ghana.

As a result, over forty new schools had been built before the John Mahama left the office.

During the numerous official talks about the new government’s Free SHS program, plenty of experts stated that all the E-block built by the previous administration would work because the opposition severely criticized the former government`s policy.

Several Community Day SHSs, which was erected in 2016, has already taken the first group of students. The first group of new learners under the Free SHS program will be welcomed in 2017.

The government has already declared that it would serve all day-students lunch as part of the Free SHS program, regardless the fact that many schools do not just have appropriate eating places.

By Uchechukwu Okwum