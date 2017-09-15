Akawor Lauds Wike On Achievements

The Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor has joined others across Rivers State to commend the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on his landmark achievements in Rivers South-East Senatorial District in particular and the state in general.

Ambassador Akawor who made the commendation in a telephone interview following the Peoples Democratic Party thanksgiving service of South-East Senatorial District to appreciate God for the outcome of the rerun election in the district, noted with pride that Governor Wike had impressively kept faith with the yearnings and expectations of the Ogonis within the two years he has spent in office.

According to him, the landmarks in the Rivers South-East Senatorial District and Ogoniland in particular include the dualisation of Saakpenwa – Bori – Kono Road which tranverses the three Ogoni local government areas of Tai, Khana and Gokana, completion of Kpopie/Bodo Road, reconstruction and equipment of Zonal Hospital, Bori, the reconstruction and remodeling of Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS) to a model college, general renovation of schools in Ogoni communities and most significantly, the appointment of Ogoni sons and daughters into positions of trust in his administration.

He described those who feign ignorance and blind to these laudable achievements of Wike as the real enemies of the Ogoni people and commended the people of senatorial district for the warm support accorded the governor in the past two years and called for the continued support of the governor to continue his good work.