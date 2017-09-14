12th GOTV Boxing Night: Sponsor Doles Out N20m

Seven bouts are scheduled to take place in the 12th Gotv Boxing Night, tagged: “The Independence Edition’’ to celebrate Nigeria on her 57th anniversary on October 1, the organisers have said.

Flykites Productions in collaboration with Multichoice Nigeria, owners of Gotv Networks announced this in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Flykites Productions, Jenkings Alumona, said the sponsors would be splashing N20 million to cover the expenses for the success of the boxing bout.

He also said that four international fights among the seven fights are that would take center stage at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

“We are happy to be back and looking forward to another successful event which promises to be fun and rewarding for the fans and most importantly, the boxers.

“There is also an added value to the 12th edition as N2.5 million will be awarded to the best boxer of the night who wins the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy.

“In addition, the second and third place winners will go home with N1m and N500,000 respectively as the best boxers of the night,’’ Alumona said.

According to Alumona, the money provided for the best boxers will be in addition to the boxers’ purse which provides every boxer the extra push to be at their best.

In the same vein, , the Marketing Manger of Multichoice, Mathins Marbutho expressed happiness with the development of the championship which has continued to showcase Nigeria’s talents.

He said that boxing has continued to wax strong in Nigeria as it was televised over 48 countries in Africa.

“It’s been a gradual process of hardwork and learning from every past edition to present boxing at its best to Nigeria and across Africa.

“Indeed boxing has come to stay and we are happy about the response we receive from the ever growing fans of the sport since we took the responsibility of sponsoring boxing.

“We urge other private organisations to come and support the sport and work together for the development of boxing and other sports in Nigeria, Mabutho said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Olajide “Fijaborn’’ Fijabi, a prodigy of the Gotv boxing will slug it out with Ben “Congo Soldier’’ Ankrah of Ghana in an international West African Welterweight title defence bout.

Oto “Joeboy’’ Joseph will battle Yulle Dillion from South Africa in a Commonwealth African Lightweight title bout, while Waidi Skoro’’ Usman from Nigeria will fight Juma Fundi from Tanzania.

In the African Boxing Union Welterweight title defence bout, Ramadhan Shauri from Tanzania will contend with Stanley Edoboy’’ Eribo from Nigeria.

In the local fights, Rilwan “Real One’’ Oladosu will fight Samule Opaogun in the National Lightweight challenge as Kabiru “KB Godson’’ Towolari will fight Akeem Adebayo in a Heavyweight challenge. In a lightweight bout Rilwan “Babyface’’ Babatunde will battle Christmas “Tonado’’ Tombraye. The President, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Rafiu Ladipo, said he was elated about the developments and expressed confidence that the future of boxing in Nigeria was in safe hands with Gotv sponsorship.