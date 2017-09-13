We’ll Revive Health Sector – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will sustain the revival of the state’s secondary healthcare facilities across the state.

The governor also called on political office holders to invest in their respective constituencies as a means of empowering their communities.

Commissioning the reconstructed General Hospital Abua yesterday, Governor Wike said that all health facilities abandoned by the immediate past administration will be completed to ensure that Rivers people have access to quality healthcare.

The governor said that the administration is working on completing the Mother and Child Hospital, Port Harcourt, Zonal Hospitals at Degema, Bori and Etche.

”All the hospitals being constructed or reconstructed were abandoned. They were in a sorry state of abandonment, despite the funds that accrued to the state. We have started the process to complete the abandoned Zonal Hospitals and the Mother and Child Hospital.

We promised the people that we will reconstruct this hospital and we have delivered on our promise. We don’t make promises and start giving flimsy excuses”, Wike said.

Governor Wike urged leaders to promote peace in their communities in order to create the right environment for the execution of meaningful projects.

He called on Rivers people to stand up in defence of their mandate, irrespective of the antics of the ruling party.

” You must be vigilant to stop any form of political robbery. Stop any action that will lead to the robbery of our votes,” he said.

The governor commended the member representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs Betty Apiafi for equipping the General Hospital, Abua.

In her remarks, the member representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs Betty Apiafi said the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Abua has rekindled the hope of the people.

She thanked the Rivers State Governor for remembering the people of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, who were forgotten by the immediate past administration.

Giving a project description, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali said that the 60-bed hospital would go a long way to address the health needs of the people.

Thousands of Abua people celebrated the reconstruction of the General Hospital Abua. Governor Wike also announced the construction of Ekago-Ogboloma-Adada Road in the area.