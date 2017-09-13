Team Rivers Cyclists Decry Medal Loss At NYG

Team Rivers Cyclists have decried the loss of two gold medals at the on-going 2017 National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This was disclosed yesterday in a telephone chat with head coach of the Rivers State Cycling Association, Miebake Aggo, who led the team to the competition.

According to him, the team has already missed two events which would have given them two gold, had his team been there at the fixed date.

“I am not happy that we missed those two medals, Rivers cyclists are known as the best and also, have an unbeaten records to maintain but, that is by the corner, now we can only do our best to defend our title as we compete for the remaining events of the competition”, Aggo said.

The Cycling boss attributed the loss to the delay in their arrival to the host state of the NYG at the scheduled dates adding that, this would surely demoralise the athletes.

“It is true that we have finally arrived at Ilorin, but there is nothing as beginning on ground, begin the competition with others. It makes one feel the sense of belonging more than fighting to meet up with others”, he added.

However, the athletes are determined to defend and sustain the title won at the past edition of the competition as they are poised to achieve their target, of securing the title once again.

It would be recalled that Team Rivers Cyclists are defending Champions of the NYG in the sport.