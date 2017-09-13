Supporters Club Foresees Super Eagles’ W’Cup Qualification

Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Osita Okeke, South Africa chapter, says the group is optimistic of Nigeria‘s qualification for the 2018 World Cup final taking place in Russia.

Nigeria leads group B with 10 points from four matches. Zambia is second with seven points, while Cameroon has three points and Algeria one point from the same number of matches.

Okeke told newsmen in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday that the Eagles’ recent matches against African Champions, Cameroon were a pointer to their determination to be in Russia.

“ It is clear to all that Nigeria has a good team. Check out the double header against Cameroon in the qualifiers, you will see a determined and hungry Nigerian team.

“ We want them to be focused, dedicated in their remaining matches. We have high hopes that the team will make it to Russia,” Okeke said.

The chairman urged the team not to underrate the Zambians because the encounter was very important for their qualification.

“ The good news is that we have a good team that can hold on their own. We urge them to finish the job when they meet Zambia,” he said.

Okeke also appealed to Nigerians to support the Eagles and pray for their success always.