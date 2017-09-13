Rivers Students Abroad: Group Condemns APC Outburst …Says Ikanya Speaking Out Of Ignorance

A group known as Rivers Patriots has described as unreasonable and irresponsible the statement issued last Monday by Davies Ikanya, Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State that Governor Nyesom Wike is ruining the future of Rivers youths and that on the contrary, the governor is using the limited resources available to the state to improve educational infrastructure, pay salaries of teachers and giving all the necessary support to institutions of higher learning in the state.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of The Patriots, Hon. Thompson Barilede, the group posited that Ikanya was certainly exposing his ignorance on the workings of government by misinterpreting the honest directive of the present administration in the state that students who are not in their final years and whose areas of discipline are available in Nigerian universities should return to continue with their studies .

“Any student who elects to remain abroad for courses that are available in Nigerian universities would be doing so at his or her own expense.

“We wonder when it has become a crime to study for courses available in Nigerian universities as the APC mischievously wants our people to believe. This no doubt is a clear evidence that the APC chairman has no experience and qualification to appreciate the general principles of financial administration and cost effectiveness.

“ There is no doubt that Governor Wike runs the best policies and programmes for the youths of the state and should not be deterred by the rantings of those who think he should toe the ignominious path of his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi who leaped before thinking, thereby playing politics with foreign scholarship when he knew that state resources cannot carry it”, the group observed.

The Patriots were full of praise for Governor Nyesom Wike for taking the path of financial prudence in managing the lean resources of the state in view of the general economic down turn in the country, stressing that it would be unfair and unpatriotic for APC to oppose for the sake of it, advising the party to rather give kudos to the award winning governor where he has done very well as in this particular case.