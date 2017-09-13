Police Nab Two Herdsmen Over Colleague’s Death

The Jigawa State Police Command Jigawa says it has arrested two herdsmen over the death of their colleague in Gagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abdu Jinjiri, the Command’s Public Relations Officer confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Jinjiri said that the suspects, aged 22 and 23 years who were residents of Gangara Fulani settlement were arrested last Saturday.

He said that the suspects allegedly conspired and beat up one Manu Isa of Maidamisa Fulani settlement with sticks, which led to his death.

“The suspects conspired and beat up one Manu Isa with sticks until he was down.

“When the police got to know about it, they rushed to the scene where they rushed the deceased to hospital, but unfortunately died after two days.

“And it was speculated that the suspects beat up the deceased over a girlfriend.

“But detailed investigation is ongoing to ascertain the genuine reasons for their action, after which they will be charged to court,” he said.

Our correspondent recalls that on September 9, the Security Committee of the Gagarawa Local Government where the incident occurred, banned Fulani traditional ceremonies and other festivities in the night in the area.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ya’u, announced the decision at the end of the council’s security meeting on Thursday. Ya’u explained that the action was taken following frequent cases of unnecessary quarrels and fighting during such ceremonies.

He, therefore, warned the herdsmen to strictly comply with the directive or face the full wrath of the law.

Our correspondent also recalls that the District Head of Jeke in Suletankarkar Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Muhammadu Alassan, had also banned Fulani local traditional ceremonies in the night in his domain.