Nigeria Hosts African Tourism Ministers, June

Nigeria will host the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Commission for Africa (UNWTO CAF) conference in Abuja from June 4 to June 6 next year.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced this yesterday in Chengdu, China, at the 60th meeting of the Conference of African Ministers of Tourism.

Our correspondent reports that the African Ministers of Tourism held the meeting on the sideline of the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly, holding in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of Southwest China.

Mohammed who led Nigeria delegation to the UNWTO General Assembly expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the support given to Nigeria in winning the bidding to host UNWTO CAF.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Nigeria towards successful hosting of the conference and realisation of its objectives.

“I wish to assure you that the ministry, with full support of the Presidency and members of the National Assembly are committed towards ensuring successful hosting of the 61st meeting of the UNWTO CAF.

“Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, has been designated by the Nigerian Tourism Master Plan as a Conference Capital.

The choice of the city is part of government’s efforts at promoting Abuja as a conference destination within the sub-region,’’ he said.

The minister said that the meeting which will attract wide range of delegates from around the world will provide unique opportunity for global visibility for Nigeria as a key player in tourism development. He said it would also afford Nigeria the opportunity to showcase its rich cultural assets.

Mohammed assured that the meeting would follow the traditional pattern of an inclusive, participatory and active dialogue that encouraged conversation and enable delegates to have more time and space for networking and discussion.

He commended the outgoing Secretary General of the UNWTO Mr Taleb Rifai, for his stewardship, characterised by innovative ideas, strategic thinking and efforts to increase the credibility and visibility of the organisation.