Merchant Navy Merndcseun, a quasi-military organisation in Nigeria has confirmed the arrest of a middle aged man for impersonating as an officer of the organization.

The commanding officer, Airforce Base, Port Harcourt merchant Navy Mernacsion, Commander Michael Anthony who confirmed this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the impersonator was arrested with Merchant Navy Mernacsem’s identity card serial numbers.

Anthony said that upon interrogation, the man claimed that the identity card was given to him by Maritime Global Maritime Academy, Delta State where he was a student.

He also said that when contacted the instiution denied issuing Merchant Navy Mernacsean identity card to the impostor, commander Anthony said that his organization has handed him over to the police for further interrogation and warned the public against dealing with some of those who claimed to be officials of the organization.

He said that his office is always open for anyone who wants information in the operation of men and officers of Merchant Navy Mernacscan.

The commander also restated the commitment of the agency to work with other security agencies to check crime both on land and on the water ways.

According to him, Merchant Navy Mernacscan is committed to the eradication of piracy and other criminal acts within the nation maritime environment.