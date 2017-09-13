Kogi Assembly To Amend Town Planning Laws

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole says the Assembly will soon amend the state’s environmental and town planning laws to adequately address issues facing the state.

Kolawole said this while on a visit to flash flood disaster areas in Felele, Lokoja, to assess the level of devastation in the town.

The Speaker identified building of structures on waterways as one of the major causes of flooding in the area.

According to him, there is a dire need to enforce town planning and environmental laws to address the perennial flooding.

He said there was also need to reposition the town planning sub-sector for better and efficient service delivery.

Kolawole expressed sympathy towards the people living in Felele area over the ravaging flood which washed away more than 100 houses.

Responding on behalf of the community, Idris Ndako, representing Lokoja Constituency, thanked the speaker for the visit and commended the state government for its quick response to the emergency, while calling on the government to open another camp at Felele for the flood disaster victims and urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to their displaced households.