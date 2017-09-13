Gambia Considers Quitting WAFU

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is considering its position within the West African Football Union (WAFU).

The comments are coming after refereeing controversies at the last two regional tournaments.

The GFF has submitted complaints to the regional body and the Confederation of African Football over a penalty awarded at the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

“We’re considering our position in WAFU because with all the resources invested in it to go out in such manner is not fair,” the GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo told Tidesports source.

“We will probably discuss the issue in a month’s time during our next executive committee meeting.”

The Gambia was knocked out of the tournament when hosts Ghana scored from the spot after Burkina Faso’s Boukari Ouedraogo adjudged a Gambian player had handled the ball.

This is the second consecutive WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in which The Gambia feels they have been treated unfairly.

Two years ago Senegal was crowned regional champions when The Gambia refused to play extra-time following a goalless draw.

They pointed to the fact that the match officials had said the match would go straight to penalties before ultimately reviewing the rules that stipulated extra-time should be played first.

The GFF’s protest also pointed to two other matches that it feels were poorly officiated recently.

One was an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September 2016 when the Scorpions lost 2-0 in Cameroon, when the recently banned Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was in charge.

The other involved controversial offside decisions during an Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in July 2016 as The Gambia lost 2-1 on aggregate to Guinea.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the League Management Company (LMC) has rescinded its decision to relegate Shooting Stars from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

On Saturday, the LMC announced 3SC as one of the four teams (alongside Remo, Gombe and ABS) relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The Ibadan club lost 2-0 away to Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja on the final day of the season.

Their relegation was confirmed, after it was reported that another team fighting relegation, Wikki Tourists, pipped Gombe United 1-0 in Gombe. But reports later surfaced, that the game was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Following the development, LMC has now come out to state that until the match report of the game between Gombe United and Wikki Tourists is available, the fourth team that will join Remo, ABS and Gombe (Wikki and 3SC) in the lower division is yet to be decided.