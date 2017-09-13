FCT Farmers Expect Bumper Harvest

Some farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed the hope for a bumper harvest and improved food production this season.

The farmers spoke with newsmen in separate interviews last Monday.

Mr Azhigbe Solomon, a farmer from Sauka village in Kuje, said that he was anticipating a bumper harvest, in view of the adequate rainfall and favourable weather condition.

“I am happy and hopeful of a bumper harvest and improved food production this year.

“The rainy season and the weather condition this year has been favourable to crops, especially maize, groundnut and guinea corn.

“We have not witnessed any serious flooding in FCT like in other states, if we can experience such good weather every year, there would be greater crop yield at harvest,’’ he said.

Mr Zaka Danlami, a farmer from Gaube village, lauded the Kuje Area Council for donating fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rate in order to encourage farming in the area.

Danlami said that the commodity was sold at a subsidised rate of N3,000 and as such, would encourage large scale farming and boost agricultural activities.

“At the market, a bag of fertiliser costs between N8,000 and N9,000, now that the chairman has brought down the price of a bag of fertiliser to N3,000, it will encourage farming in Kuje.

“Fertiliser does not only assist in increasing yield and promoting healthy growth of plants, but also helps to nourish the soil.

“It contains nitrogen which acts as growth booster that can be seen in the colour of the plants,’’ he said.

Mr Abraham Gado, from Kuchiyako community, said that the subsidy on fertiliser would encourage farming and thus, reduce youth restiveness in the area.

Gado said that agriculture had gone beyond mere farming, having included forestry, fishery and livestock ventures.

“For decades, agriculture entails the production of essential food crops but today, it has been diversified into other branches of the economy”.