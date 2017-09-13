Bayelsa Establishes Five More Boarding Schools

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the commencement of additional five model boarding secondary schools this month, as part of its quest to consolidate on the gains already recorded in the educational sector.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who announced this at the Ijaw National Academy, Kaiaima in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area shortly on his resumption from his annual vacation, disclosed that the students for the schools have already been selected and are expected to resume classes later this month.

Addressing the Senior Secondary School III (SSS3) boarding students, who had completed their compulsory holiday classes, the governor said he would embark on a tour of all the boarding model schools along with stakeholders in the education sector to inspect and ascertain the facilities on the ground.

Governor Dickson, who described the compulsory holiday classes at the Academy as the first of its kind in the state, said government approval for the initiative was borne out of the need to improve on the state’s ranking in West African School Certificate Examination (WASCCE) and other external examinations in the country.

Accordingly, he has directed that during every long vacation, SSS 3 students in all the model boarding secondary schools should assemble at the Academy for such classes for the purpose of grooming them for national examinations.

Dickson called on the students to reciprocate government’s investments in education by redoubling their efforts as well as shun all forms of social vices, such as drug abuse and cultism.

“It’s because of the importance we attach to your future and the investments we are making in education, I decided to stop here before proceeding to Government House. When they told me today was the last day for the programme, I said, I will like to be part of it.

“The reason the government approved this programme is that we want to go higher in every external examination. We are proud of the success story so far, especially in (WASCE), but we can do better next year”, he stressed.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Education, Elder Markson Fefegha expressed the government’s determination to continually prioritiSe education in the state and commended the restoration administration for its strides in education.

Member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, Hon. Douye Diri used the occasion to announce the institution of an inter-secondary schools debate for secondary schools within his constituency, with N500,000 as first prize, N300,000 as the second prize and N200, 000 for the 3rd prize.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager of the Summer Classes and Principal of Nembe National Grammar School, Mr. George Egi said the essence of the programme was to expose the students to all the subject areas and assist them in covering up the syllabus for the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Examinations (JAMB) and other external examinations.

Egi also commended the state government for providing free accommodation, feeding, books, medical care, among others, for the students, noting that they have benefited immensely from the programme.

Highlights of the event was drama and dance presentations, as well as special cash awards to the overall three best students in arts and science, the overall best students in every subject area, including the overall best performing student, Master Justice Benstowe, who came tops in Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

The event also marked the very first time in the history of Bayelsa State, where the government is making deliberate efforts to prepare students for external examinations and instituting it as a standing policy.