Author Canvasses Ethical Revolution In Africa

A prolific writer and author, Dr Ozidi Ogbonna has urged African societies to create institutions that will promote the ideas of hard work, discipline and communal bond which are the real attributes of the African continent.

Ogbonna gave the charge during the formal launch and unveiling of his latest book, “Africa Rethink,” in Port Harcourt, recently.

He observed that the unbridled quest for westernisation among Africans, especially the youths was fast eroding the dignity and cherished heritage of Africa.

He therefore called for a change of attitude and value re-orientation among African societies to redeem the lost glory of the continent.

The author, however, attributed the mutilation of African rich heritage and values to decades of colonialism and imperialism and blamed some African leaders for making themselves willing accomplices and agents of perpetuating colonial legacies.

He pointed out that the only panacea for industrial revolution and technological growth in Africa was to rekindle faith in the original sense of ingenuity and creativity in Africa.

He recalled that before the advent of colonialism and imperialism, African societies were never subservient rather were up and doing, but the “unholy matrimony between Africa and the colonial masters was a nail in our economic fortunes.”

He advocated a change in leadership pattern among African societies and called on youths to embrace creative endevours and work towards the redemption of Africa from the shackles of colonialism. He also urged the African media to correct the distorted messages advanced by the western media against African societies.

Taneh Beemene