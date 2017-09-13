10 Make Shell Global Innovation Prize Shortlist

Three Nigerian entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for Shell Live WIRE ‘Top Ten Innovators’, a global competition which highlights and rewards Live WIRE businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation.

The three Nigerians have come up with creative ideas on energy efficiency and access to chemical and paint products, and join 22 entrepreneurs from nine countries to vie for the prestigious prize.

The businesses include, Nigeria De-rahbs Energy Services, which produces, installs, services and repairs solar energy equipment, and also provides training to future engineers and energy entrepreneurs.

The other nominee is, Nigeria Emobella Engineering Nigeria Ltd, which provides engineering services with a USP of 24 hour availability and high-quality customer service.

The last is, Nigeria Fendwall Paint and Chemical Products, which produces and retails household and commercial paint products via a business model supporting low-income customers to access their products.

A statement by Shell Spokesperson, Bamidele Odugbesan, made available to The Tide, indicated that a public vote of the shortlisted businesses took place September 1 – 8, 2017, with the results helping to determine the winners. The statement quoted the General Manager, External Relations, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), Igo Weli, as saying “We are pleased at the opportunity for the Nigerians to showcase their talent on the global stage using Shell’s flagship entrepreneurship development programme.

“SPDC launched the Live WIRE programme in Nigeria in 2003, providing training, business development services and start-up capital for youth-owned businesses. Our ambassadors have benefitted from this support to make their mark and we call on Nigerians to encourage them by voting for their ideas,” Weli added.

Vice President Social Performance at Shell, Joanna Cochrane, said, “Shell Live WIRE is very important to us, because when we help local entrepreneurs to set up businesses, they create long term sources of income for communities, they create jobs and they help to find innovative solutions to social and economic problems.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana