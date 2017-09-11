VC Attributes Varsity’s Dev Strides To Wike’s Vision

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukiro, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia has attributed the success achieved by the university to the commitment and vision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in promoting rapid growth and development of educational institutions in the state.

Didia made this assertion when the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leaders in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

He stated that the governor’s immense contributions toward the university’s development was enormous, adding that the university management was committed to promoting academic excellence as well as ensuring that the institution continues to rank among the best universities in the country and the world at large.

The Vice Chancellor urged the women to continue their good work at the various grassroots levels by sensitising the rural populace on the various achievements recorded by Governor Wike’s administration, adding that the state governor was committed to delivery of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the state, as according to him, the governor has undertaken several empowerment programmes to improve the living standard of the people.

The RSU VC while thanking the women leaders for their visit to the institution described the state governor as a detribalised leader who has a large heart to accommodate and empower people irrespective of their places of origin through the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

He urged them to pray for the state chief executive for God’s direction and guidance in his efforts to put the state on a new pedestal of peace and prosperity even as he enjoined them to continue in their support and loyalty to the governor.

Earlier in her address, the leader of the group, Mrs Gloria Reuben said the visit was to thank the state chief executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for the appointment of their son, Prof Blessing Didia as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Oriaku Bianca