Town Planners Blame Insurgency On Corruption, Bad Governance

Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has blamed the rising level of insurgency in Nigeria on corruption and bad governance.

This was part of the resolution reached at the end of its 2017 mandatory continuing professional education programme in Port Harcourt last week.

The summit with the theme “Insurgency, security and urban safety in Nigeria” also called on Nigerians to support the present administration’s effort towards fighting corruption in the country.

In his address, President of the council, Professor Lay Egunjobi said that the theme of the summit was based on the ongoing security challenges in the country, adding that the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria is presently under threat from insurgent groups operating in the various parts of the country.

“The theme of this year’s training would not have come out a better time than now in view of our collective resolve as a nation to tackle serious insecurity challenges that almost tore the country to pieces.

“You will agree with me that the security of Nigerian states has been under great threat because of the activities of insurgent groups such as Boko Haram in the North east and militant groups and other armed militants such as Niger Delta militants, MOSSOB, OPC, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and Fulani Herdsmen in various parts of the country,” he said.

Also speaking, the national president of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Luka Bulus Achi said that the problem of insecurity in Nigeria calls for concerted efforts by all Nigerians to addresses it.

Achi who was represented by the first vice president of the institution, Lekwa Ezetah said that the summit would provide opportunity for town planners to contribute their quota towards finding lasting solution to the problems of insecurity in the country.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Professor Opuenebo B. Owei of Rivers State University said that the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria was established in 1988 to regulate the practice of town planning in the country.