RSG To Assist Victims Of Flooding

The Rivers State Government has pledged to assist victims of the recent flood disaster in Eneka and other parts of the state.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Special Duties, Mrs Ibunibo Briggs Iti said this during a visit to the community.

Iti who was accompanied in the visit by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr Emmanuel Urang said that the government will also put measures in place to check future reoccurrence of the incident.

She said that a report on the situation will be forwarded to the state Deputy Governor for necessary action. Meanwhile a cross section of residents who spoke to newsmen on the incident said that the flood has displaced them from their homes.

Some of them also told newsmen that they now take refuge in churches.

In a similar development, chairman of the state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Omoni Ayotumuno says most residents of a section of Rukpokwu have been displaced by flood.

He told The Tide that he now uses pumping machine to pump out water from his house.

Mr Tamuno who described the incident as the worst in recent times called on the government to come to the aid of residents of the community.