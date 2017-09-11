Peace Returns To Ekpeye …As New Eze Upata Emerges

The chieftaincy tussle between the people of Ula-Upata and the Paramount Ruler of the people of Ekpeyeland and Eze Ekpeye Logbo, HRM, Eze Robinsion O. Robinson has been laid to rest as the Eze -elect of Igbu Upata, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo was presented to the monarch ahead of coronation.

Speaking, the monarch of the EkpeyeKingdom,Eze Robinson expressed joy that the people of Ula-Upata have realised themselves to present their Eze Igbu Upata-elect as the tradition demands before the coronation.

While commending the new Eze Igbu Upata-elect, Robinson advised the new traditional leader of Igbu Upata, Otuwarikpo, to live up to expectation and rule with the fear of God.

The monarch commended the people of Upata for their transparency and urged them to support the new Eze-elect for the betterment of Upata, adding that their coming signified a new dawn in the history of Ekpeye Kingdom and the announcement of Ogwu Ekpeye celebration.

Robinson used the opportunity to announce that with the introduction and presentation of Eze Igbu Upata, Eze Dickson Odoyi seizes to be Eze Ukani Ula-Upata even as he advised the people of Akoh and Ubie clans to key in and produce their rulers in a transparent manner.

He, however promised to work with the new Eze Upata so that Ekpeye nationality would move forward.

Earlier, the people of UlaUpata led by the Chairman of Upata Council of Chiefs, Chief M.A.Ejila, had presented Eze Igbu Upata-elect, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo to Eze Robinson for acceptance.

Chief Ejila told the monarch that they were in his palace to present their new EzeIgbu for his acceptance and traditional blessing, adding that the people of Upata had come to pledge their loyalty to the traditional seat of Ekpeye before the coronation of the Eze Igbu.

He noted that his acceptance and blessing were important traditionally but they urged Eze Robinson to grant the Upata people their request for the new Eze to be coronated on 16thof September, 2017 at Ula-Upata.

In his speech, the Eze-elect, Eze (Dr) Felix Otuwarikpo thanked Eze Robinson for accepting him as the new Eze Igbu Upata and appealed for forgiveness of those that wronged him in the past from Upata.

Eze Otuwarikpo sued for peace and called for support, pledging to support Eze Robinson to move Ekpeye forward.