NYG: Gymnastics Federation Suspends Camping For World Championships

The Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) has suspended its camping ahead of the World Gymnastics Championships due to the National Youth Games (NYG), an official said.

The Technical Director of the federation, Isaiah Obanor, told newsmen in Abuja, that some of the athletes invited to camp fall within the age category to participate in the Games.

He said the federation decided to suspend the camp to allow gymnasts to represent their various states.

Obanor also said that some of gymnastics equipment at the National Stadium, Abuja have been transported to the venue of the Games.

“So, immediately after the Games, the camp will resume,” he said.

Tidesports source gathered that 12 athletes were earlier called to camp after coming top in the two-day national open trials ahead of the World Championships in Canada in October.

Obanor, however, said that eight more athletes were later called to join the 12 in camp.

The Games which will feature 24 sports commenced September 7 to end September 17.