Mixed Reactions Trail Fuel Price Reduction

The recent  reduction of petroleum pump price from N145 to N138 per litre has continued to generate  public  reactions. While  many Nigerians see the  reduction as an improvement in the  petroleum sector, others are of the view that the reduction  is inconsequential to the economic  well being  of the masses.
A commercial  taxi  driver, who  spoke with  The Tide in an interview, Akanimo Udosen, said the reduction in the pump price is a welcome development but the filling stations are still selling the  old  price.
He however, urged the government to further bring down the pump price to make the product more affordable  to the masses. “To me it is a welcome development, at least there is a reduction in price even though it is very small.
There is no money in the society now  so anything that can make  you spend less is appreciated,  I commend the government  but  they need to do more to help the people”.  He called on government to effect total compliance to the new price.
Another commercial  taxi  driver Akonte  Ibroma, also lauded the government over the  reduction in pump price of petroleum. “It is a welcome development, we can  now safe some money. We  have to appreciate the government for the  reduction”. He however added that the reduction should be extended  to the price  of gas. “Let the government  also consider the price of gas. You know  many people  use gas in their houses and the price of refilling a gas cylinder  is expensive. Let the government  also reduce the price of gas”, he stated.
On his  part, a stakeholder in the  oil and gas sector, Mr. Ali Nyorbana said the reduction in the pump price does not have any bearing on the life of the ordinary Nigerian. He said government should reform  the petroleum sector and discourage importation of refined petroleum product, noting that only local refining of products can sanitise the system, as there will be enough  products for domestic  consumption.
Also speaking, an analyst,  Comrade Legbosi Yaa- mabana, described the pump price reduction as a distraction by the federal government to prove  that recession was over. He said Nigerians expected  committed  service in every sector of the economy and called on the people not to see the reduction in petroleum pump price  as an economic breakthrough.

Taneh Beemene

