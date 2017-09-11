Mixed Reactions Trail Fuel Price Reduction

The recent reduction of petroleum pump price from N145 to N138 per litre has continued to generate public reactions. While many Nigerians see the reduction as an improvement in the petroleum sector, others are of the view that the reduction is inconsequential to the economic well being of the masses.

A commercial taxi driver, who spoke with The Tide in an interview, Akanimo Udosen, said the reduction in the pump price is a welcome development but the filling stations are still selling the old price.

He however, urged the government to further bring down the pump price to make the product more affordable to the masses. “To me it is a welcome development, at least there is a reduction in price even though it is very small.

There is no money in the society now so anything that can make you spend less is appreciated, I commend the government but they need to do more to help the people”. He called on government to effect total compliance to the new price.

Another commercial taxi driver Akonte Ibroma, also lauded the government over the reduction in pump price of petroleum. “It is a welcome development, we can now safe some money. We have to appreciate the government for the reduction”. He however added that the reduction should be extended to the price of gas. “Let the government also consider the price of gas. You know many people use gas in their houses and the price of refilling a gas cylinder is expensive. Let the government also reduce the price of gas”, he stated.

On his part, a stakeholder in the oil and gas sector, Mr. Ali Nyorbana said the reduction in the pump price does not have any bearing on the life of the ordinary Nigerian. He said government should reform the petroleum sector and discourage importation of refined petroleum product, noting that only local refining of products can sanitise the system, as there will be enough products for domestic consumption.

Also speaking, an analyst, Comrade Legbosi Yaa- mabana, described the pump price reduction as a distraction by the federal government to prove that recession was over. He said Nigerians expected committed service in every sector of the economy and called on the people not to see the reduction in petroleum pump price as an economic breakthrough.

