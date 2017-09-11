Minister Threatens To Expose APC Gov Over Chibok Girls Saga …As Fani Kayode Hails Minister’s Support For Atiku

The embattled Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan has threatened to expose Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on his role in Chibok girls kidnapping.

The minister said she was surprised that a dirty character like El-Rufai could even have the gut to comment against her preference for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for 2019 Presidential race.

She said, there are lots of things Nigerians need to know about the planning and execution of Chibok girls’ kidnapping because those behind it will be unmasked very soon. The intention was very obvious, to defame and blackmail the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President Goodluck Jonathan out of power.

The minister’s outburst was triggered by the comment credited to El-Rufai where he was quoted as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari was severely warned not to appoint Alhassan.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai said last week that Alhassan had never been loyal to President Buhari from day one, noting that her loyalty lies with someone who was not even ready to support the party to success just because the person also wanted to become President.

In her response, Aisha Alhassan said those who know history well could tell about the treacherous nature of El-Rufai who can go to any length to stab anyone just to rise politically, adding that el-Rufai was nobody until Atiku brought him to political relevance.

According to her, “the same el-Rufai was among those who plotted against Jonathan by tactically supporting Boko Haram and kidnapping Chibok girls. He also lied that Jonathan wanted to kill him and other top members of APC by raising a false alarm about sniper list. No sane Nigerian will take El-Rufai seriously because he is an unrepentant liar.

“The same El-Rufai, who claimed to be loyal to the president, is sponsoring some bloggers and his errand boys in the media to keep attacking and defaming Buhari. At least, Nigerians and our party can see his deliberate action to blackmail the president when he released his memo to the media which was supposed to be a confidential memo to the president in his bid to tarnish and embarrass Buhari.

“I am not a coward; Buhari is my president and one of the fathers of my party, APC. If I can’t be real with my choice of Atiku, then, it would amount to eye service, I am not that kind of person.

“Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo through his book, “My Watch”, gave a valid description of who the midget, el-Rufai is, he thrives on stabbing the hands that fed him just to rise politically, he can lie and kill so far he will rise in his political career not minding the pain he is inflicting on others.

“I will personally meet with President Buhari and explain myself to him, I am not afraid of anybody in the party, after all I am a politician, for those who have gone ahead to plant corruption story about me in the media, you are just wasting your time,” she added.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan (Mama Taraba) for her declaration that she will Support former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar over President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Fani-Kayode in a statement, yesterday, described her as a woman of immense courage.

“Mama Taraba is a courageous woman who has spoken the truth. Vice President Abubakar Atiku is a blessing to this nation whilst President Muhammadu Buhari is a curse. The APC’s sun is about to set “, he claimed.

“ Mama Taraba has a duty to tell us all what she knows about Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram. I urge her to do so.

“ I said it before, during and after the 2015 presidential campaign that the truth about the Chibok girls and those behind Boko Haram was yet to be heard. Now, it is all coming out. Nothing is hidden under the sun.

“ Thank you Mama Taraba. Others will also come out to tell us what they know. Soon, the world will know who the real terrorists are,” he added.

However, Abubakar has backed the comments by Mama Taraba.

Atiku, who recently noted he was sidelined by the party after the 2015 general elections, said Alhassan’s declaration “couldn’t have been said any better”.

The former Vice President insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.

Atiku, recently elevated to the Waziri of Adamawa disclosed that even other ministers in the cabinet have different views and opinions as regard the 2019 presidential election.

