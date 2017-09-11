Kidnapping: Rivers Boosts Police Combat Readiness With APCs

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration has handed over four armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to boost the Nigerian Police’s efforts to tackle cases of kidnapping on two highways in the state.

The Tide learnt that the two federal highways include the Choba-Emohua-Ahoada-Mbiama axis of the East-West Road and the Omagwa-Isiokpo-Elele-Omerelu axis of the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road.

The governor also stated that requisite logistics and funding have been provided for the security agencies to man different routes outside Port Harcourt to protect the citizenry.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike explained that though the state government does not control the security agencies, it has invested massively in the strengthening of the state security architecture.

The governor said that the new trend of kidnappers attacking vehicles on roads outside Port Harcourt will be addressed.

Wike said: “We have released four armoured personnel carriers to the police as a way of strengthening their response capacity along the roads outside Port Harcourt.

“Because of the strong security network within Port Harcourt City, these criminals now operate on some routes outside Port Harcourt. We have agreed with the police that these armoured personnel carriers be strategically deployed to check highway kidnapping.

“We have also provided additional patrol vehicles to the security agencies for motorised patrols on major state and federal highways for the protection of those who use the roads,” the Wike added.

The governor called for the institutionalization of state police for the better handling of security challenges in parts of the country.

He assured the people of Rivers State that his administration will continue to work for the promotion of security for the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.