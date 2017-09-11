FG, Police And Sen Misau

The main opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last week Monday called on the Federal Government to swiftly commence investigation into allegation of corruption levelled against the Nigeria Police High Command by Senator Isah Misau.

Writing on its twitter handle, the PDP said that the allegation against the Inspector General of Police was too weighty to be ignored and implored the police authority to purge itself of the accusation.

The Senate Committee Chairman on the Navy, Senator Isah Misau had jolted Nigerians when he went public with the accusation that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) collects as much as N120 billion annually from corporate bodies and individuals for security services the force provides them.

According to the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State and a former police officer himself, the funds so received by the police were usually unaccounted for by the force hierarchy, adding that the force personnel usually paid bribes running into millions of naira to get special promotions and preferential postings.

But in a quick reaction, the Nigeria Police Force, on August 27, 2017, declared Senator Misau a “deserter” and accused him of possessing a forged retirement letter, among other allegations.

The police has refused to be dissuaded even by the admittance of the Police Service Commission (PSC) last Wednesday that Senator Misau’s disengagement from the force followed due process and that the commission duly issued his retirement letter.

The Tide thinks that the response of the Nigeria Police Force to the grave allegations made against it by one of its own is, to say the least, diversionary and amounts to chasing shadows instead of addressing the substance of the matter.

Having served and risen through the ranks to be Deputy Superintendent of Police before retirement, we are not convinced that Senator Misau is just any other Nigerian who is disenchanted with the national security outfit and therefore given to making wild allegations to discredit the body.

And this is why we agree with the PDP that the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force owe it as an onerous duty to Nigerians to ensure that Senator Misau’s allegations are closely examined with a view to establishing the truth and repositioning the force for effective performance.

The Tide believes that it is to the specific benefit of the police and in the overall interest of Nigerians that the much, touted anti-corruption searchlight of the Federal Government is beamed on the Nigeria Police Force in order to properly expose and cleanse it of the odium of corruption that has continued to ridicule it and the nation in the eyes of the world.

Recently, the Nigeria Police Force was listed among the top public/government institutions perceived to be afflicted by endemic corruption in Nigeria. Of course, it is common knowledge that various sums of money are still being extorted from Nigerians at the various police posts and stations in the name of bail that is said to be free. Commercial drivers and other road users are still at the mercy of gun wielding police officers who demand and collect toll from them illegally in the open.

Daily, Nigerians are inundated with reports of police officers leading armed robbery and kidnapping operations and sundry crimes. In fact, for many Nigerians, an option between the police and criminals is like a choice between the rock and a hard place.

It is an unfortunate reality that the police hierarchy seems to place more premium on the safety and security of the lives and property of some privileged few in the society than the protection of the vulnerable and law-abiding masses. Or how else do you explain the continued practice of the police attaching upwards of 20 personnel to individuals while they turn around to blame inadequate manpower for their inability to contain the ever-increasing crime wave in the country?

We believe that it is an exercise in futility to attempt to fight corruption in Nigeria without first cleansing, reorganising and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force. In fact, we think that winning the war against corruption within the police in Nigeria is equivalent to wiping out corruption by 50% in the country.

This is why we urge the Federal Government to seize the opportunity presented by Senator Misau’s revelation to demonstrate its seriousness and commitment to the fight against corruption and also to prove its critics wrong, at least for once, that it could live up to its change mantra and will not spare even its own in order to save the nation against corruption.