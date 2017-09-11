Commissioner Donates Desks, Chairs To School

As measures to contribute and support the development, of schools in Ekpeye Clan Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State, a newly sworn-in Commissioner in the State, Prof Kaniye Ebeku has donated over 500 desk and chairs to community Secondary School, Ula-Apata in Ahoada East LGA.

Ebeku while speaking at the brief ceremony held at the C.S.S, Ula-Opata at the weekend said the urge to give back to the society spurred him into making the donation to the school.

“I thought it makes sense to contribute to the society that you belong to and I thought it is important for us to see how we can intervene, I found that there is some need for the school chairs and desks and it is a modest effort to compliment what the Government is doing”.

Prof Ebeku explained that it is important for individuals to assist the Government in developing communities adding that education occupies strategic position in the development of society.

According to him, it is good to support what the Government is doing, it is not correct for people to think that the Government will do everything at every stage you find yourself in life and i think we should do what we can do to support the Government and key into the vision of what his Excellency, Governor Nyesom is doing.”

He disclosed his intention to embark on more human and infrastructure development in the Ekpeye Clan and beyond to support what Governor Wike is doing and urged the benefiting school to maintain and protect the furnitures that have been donated to them.

The Former State Commissioner of Education called on the privileged persons in the society, to contribute their quota in the Educational development of the state adding that the pupils and students deserved a better studying environment even as he commended the state Chief executive for his commitment in the developing of education in the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bro Felix Obuah who represented the state governor lauded the former commissioner for the donation and dscribed him as a development agent.

Oriaku Bianca