‘APC Govt Has Thrown Nigeria Into Confusion’

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that Nigeria has been thrown into perpetual confusion with the ‘woeful’ leadership style of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has failed in fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises in all fronts.

The PDP claimed that its findings reveal that millions of Nigerians were already warming up ahead of the 2019 elections to kick out the ruling APC because they were tired of the party’s “show of deceit.”

The Rivers State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Friday vowed that the PDP would defeat the APC at the national and state levels in the 2019 general elections.

Nwanosike explained that thousands of Rivers youth and other stakeholders joined the PDP to endorse Governor Nyesom Wike for second tenure because of his developmental achievements, which were glaring evidence of good governance across the state.

The state PDP publicity secretary said the claim of exit from recession was a concocted alibi by the APC-led Federal Government to douse tension in the country, and wondered how the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, which prides itself with the change mantra anchored on transparency, anti-corruption, and other bogus campaign promises, could accept such deceit.

Nwanosike said: “The Federal Government cannot tell Nigerians that we are out of recession, when our economy has not improved. Prices of foods are still on the increase. People cannot access medical care or send their children to schools.

“There is confusion all over the country: Boko Haram and herdsmen destroying our lands and property. Nigerians are tired of those shows and deceit,” he emphasised.

Nwanosike also stated that the APC-led Federal Government has failed, but has been looking for ways to cover its inadequacies.

“The APC government at the centre has failed. The time to vote out those who do not know how to manage the resources of the people is near. They are the ones who manage the economy of the nation, they have failed the country,” Nwanosike noted.

He also declared that, “Governor Nyesom Wike is the right candidate of PDP for the 2019 governorship elections.

“APC as a party has scattered and the government at the centre led by APC has failed. Rivers people are happy with PDP-led government in the state. That is why thousands of youth marched in support of Governor Nyesom Wike’s government”, and unanimously declared their support for his candidacy come 2019,” he argued.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana