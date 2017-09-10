Rivers United Retains Premiership Status

It is beyond the imagination of many supporters and fans of Rivers United FC Port Harcourt that the team will not be relegated following their poor performance both in the continent and 2016/2017 domestic league season.

Rivers United had its sigh of relief when they beat relegated Remo Stars FC of Sagamu, Lagos, 1-3 away. That result appears to be miraculous to many but to some, it was already known result while little belief that is was a sure banker win pool result.

Now that they have remained in the Nigeria elites football league, supporters and stakeholders have suggested the way forward to ensure that the team performs optimally next season.

The supporters’ club chairman, Comrade Franklin Owhor, has suggested that the entire club should be overhauled, saying that most of the players and officials are now no longer serious with their primary assignment, so there is need to recruit new personnel that be committed to their jobs.

According to him, if the team is not overhauled obviously they will not perform creditability because most of the players and officials are bereft with new ideas to move the club forward.

“We are tired of same players and technical crew; we need changes that will give the state positive result.

“I discovered that most of the players and officials are no longer committed and focused, so there is urgent need to sack such persons to enable the club move forward,” Comrade Owhor said.

Captain of the club, Festus Austin, said the management and sponsors of the club should carry out continuous assessment and correct the grey areas in the club.

According to him, it is not proper to wipe out the entire players, because it will affect the team adversely.

“My opinion is that management and sponsors of the club should sit down and carry out impact assessment, amend and correct the grey areas.

Apart from that it will not be good to sack all the players and management because it affects the club adversely. It is not also good for a Rivers United to start as beginners” Austin said.

He equally said that management should place priority on welfare of players and officials, adding that the players are poised to make a statement next season.

‘I am sure that next season will be very fruitful.’

While former supporters club chairman, Ambassador Otis Asonye, said that for the club to do well next season the management should stop players racketeering by bringing amateur players to the club, he said the management should buy players instead of signing players on loan, saying that the major problem is the players racketeering.