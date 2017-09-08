THE STATES

Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court last Tuesday dissolved the eight-year-old marriage between one Rasak Bello and his wife, Aminat, over irreconcilable differences.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, who listened to both parties, dissolved the marriage, saying it had broken down irretrievably.

The union was dissolved on the grounds of lack of care for the petitioner and children, mismanagement of his business, fetishism, infidelity, stubbornness and frequent fighting.

The petitioner, Mr Rasak Bello, 43, a businessman, and a resident of No.7, Basiri Street, Ado-Ekiti, had earlier told the court that he had known the respondent for eight years and they conducted a traditional marriage.

FCT

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has described late NAF instructor pilot, Group Capt. Adanu Ochai, who died in a plane crash in Kaduna as a hero who contributed immensely to the nation.

Abubakar made the remark when he led senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Kaduna.

A statement by the NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, last Tuesday in Abuja, said the air chief pledged to support the family left behind by Ochai.

Late Ochai was the sole pilot on board the NAF Air Beetle aircraft which crashed in Kaduna on August 24.

During the visit, prayers were said for the family of late Ochai as well as for the repose of his soul.

Gombe

Gombe State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) recorded “motor accident free” Eid-el Kabir, the Sector Commander, Malam Ibrahim Abubakar has said.

Abubakar made the disclosure lastTuesday in Gombe in an interview with newsmen.

He attributed the development to series of sensitisation campaigns embarked upon by the command.

“Our sensitisation campaigns yielded positive result; that was why we recorded crash free sallah.

“Since I came to Gombe State two months ago, we have not recorded any serious crash.

“Thank God the sallah celebration has come and gone, it was hitch-free no crash recorded.

“I am appealing to motorists to sustain the tempo by desisting from any act capable of causing crash,” he said.

Kaduna

A group of suspected kidnappers who abducted a director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is demanding N40 million ransom, an official in the ministry has said.

The victim, Mr John Gorah, was abducted at midnight last Sunday at his residence located in Mararaban Rido, Kaduna.

The Deputy Director, Higher Education in the ministry, Mr Steven Haruna, told newsmen in Kaduna last Tuesday that the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family.

Haruna explained that the kidnappers stormed the victim’s house, fired multiple gunshots in the air to scare people and pulled down a section of the fence before taking Gorah away.

Katsina

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alhaji Farouk Umar has commended the President of Niger, Alhaji Muhammadou Yusouffou for his efforts in strengthening and sustaining the bond of brotherhood and mutual relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

Farouk made the commendation in Daura last Tuesday when he hosted the visiting president at his palace.

He said the relationship between Nigeria and Niger predated political independence of the two nations, stressing that “we inter-marry and conduct business activities together for many years.”

The emir said President Muhammadu Buhari returned from his UK medical trip in good spirit, saying “we would continue to support his policies and programmes for the development of Nigeria and Africa.

Kebbi

Association of People with Disabilities in Kebbi State last Tuesday appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu to appoint members as special advisers for a sense of belonging.

The Chairman of the association, Malam Muhammad Argungu made the appeal in Birnin Kebbi when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the governor.

He said the appointment of members of the association as special advisers would ensure their access to government and enable them to contribute to the state’s policy and decision making.

He also appealed for award of scholarship to children of the members of the association schooling in tertiary institutions.

Kogi

The police in Kogi State have killed a suspected notorious armed robber and kidnapper on their wanted list for many years, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, said in Lokoja last Monday.

Inalegwu said that the suspect, identified as Lukman, was killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obeiba in Ihima area of the state on Sunday afternoon..

He said the suspect was shot during an encounter with a team of SARS operatives.

Inalegwu said that Lukman was shot dead during a cross -fire with SARS men who came in from Abuja to arrest him.

Niger

The Police Command in Niger State says it has recorded “a no-crime, no-violence” Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Austine Agbonlahor, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna last Tuesday.

Agbonlahor commended residents of the state for their peaceful conduct during the celebration.

He said the feat was achieved through the cooperation the residents across the 25 local government areas of the state accorded police personnel.

He said the command would continue to initiate techniques that would guarantee safety and security of lives and property as well as create safe haven for legitimate businesses to thrive in the state.

Oyo

This year’s ministers’ conference of the Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso (NBTS) will focus on renewing the spirituality and fellowship of participants in order to promote the country’s peaceful co-existence, social harmony, economic buoyancy and political stability.

The President of NBTS, Rev. Emiola Nihinlola said this at the seminary in Ogbomoso while shedding light on the theme of this year’s conference tagged: “The Dynamics of Competent Gospel Ministry”.

Nihinlola, a professor and Vice-Chairman, Association for Christian Theological Education in Africa (ACTEA), said the conference would also focus on the principles, methods and critical issues related to the work of the gospel.

Plateau

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Plateau State last Tuesday said it had arrested a 25-year-old man, Zulkifil Aliyu, who specialised in illegal narcotics trade within Jos metropolis.

The agency’s Commander in the State, Mr Ibrahim Bragi, confirmed Aliyu’s arrest to newsmen in Jos.

Bragi said that operatives of the agency arrested the suspect on May 19 at Laranto Village in Jos North.

He said during his arrest, the operatives found on the suspect 200 grammes of Tramadol tablets; 150 grammes of Diazepam tablets; 74 grammes of Exol tablets and 51 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to him, the suspect in a confessional statement told the agency that he has been in the business for only three months.

The commander said the suspect confessed that he was getting his supplies from a man at Bauchi Road, and he in turn sold the substances as a retailer for profit.

Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, recently met with the President of Niger Republic, Muhammadou Yusouffou at the Presidential Palace in Niamey to discuss issues of common interest for improved relations.

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam said in a statement that the two leaders discussed issues of cooperation for the benefit of their citizens.

Imam said the two discussed important issues that bordered on education, trade and cultural integration between Sokoto State and Niger Republic.

“Sokoto and Niger Republic have long standing cultural, religious and family ties.

“So, our visit to the Palais De Presidence is meant to enhance these ties and also explore other important areas of cooperation like education and trade,” he said.

Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command last Tuesday said it had commenced massive search for three policemen who went missing after Monday’s attack on their outpost in Keta village, Tsafe Local Government Area.

A press release issued by the command’s spokesman in Gusau, DSP Mohammed Shehu, denied online media reports that the policemen and their DPO were kidnapped.

“No one was kidnapped as a result of the attack on the facility,” Shehu said, and called on the general public to disregard the report.

He explained that a police outpost was not managed by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), adding that the three missing policemen ran into the bushes when the outpost was attacked.

The spokesman said “at the moment, combined units of Police Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Kidnapping and Mobile Force are combing the bushes in search of their colleagues as well as to arrest the gunmen.”