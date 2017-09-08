PMAN Condemns Anti-Igbo Song

The national leadership of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has condemned and dissociated itself and members from the anti-Igbo song circulating in Northern Nigeria. It said its condemnation of the song was out of concern for national peace and stability.

In a statement jointly signed by the PMAN president, Lord-Liege Keston Okoro, his deputies, the First Vice President Gbenga Falope, and the second vice president, Baba Ojonugwa JFO the musicians reiterated its commitment to a united Nigeria.

The body noted that “the hate song is reminiscent of the Rwanda genocide where Simon Bikindi was responsible for the Rwandan song which triggered the genocide in the country. The PMAN leadership hence calls on all Nigerian musicians to preach love, peace and unity in all their works as they partner in the development of the nation”.

“We are resolute and committed to a united Nigeria where every citizen’s right is equally guaranteed, thus we are calling on the Federal Government, security agencies and traditional rulers at all levels to promptly device means of checking the hate song from degenerating”, it said.