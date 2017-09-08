PH Rresidents Back Call For Restructuring

Residents of Port Harcourt have called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to without delay look into the numerous clamour for the restructuring of the nation.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview last Thursday in Port Harcourt, a resident, Mr. Jude Azubuike said that without restructuring, the country would not move forward economically, pointing out that the reasons behind the agitation for immediate restructuring of Nigeria is sequel to the porous state of the economy, marginalisation, corruption among the leaders.

Azubuike, a businessman in the state, advised the APC-led government to ensure that the nation is stabilised for peace, unity and development to thrive.

“The APC-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari should listen to the clamour from various quarters on restructuring of Nigeria to enable equity and development to thrive. “It is very unfair for our leaders to neglect the poor masses in terms of human and capital development, instead of looting funds meant for their upliftment”, he noted.

In his contribution, a trader, Mrs Catherine Opurum appealed to Nigerian leaders to listen to the views of the people saying lack of quality representation, looting of public funds and neglect are responsible for the current upheavals bedeviling the nation at the movement.

Opurum said that the only recipe for national growth is the restructuring of the economy and the empowerment of youths to address the agitation for self-rule which has continued to heat up the polity.

A student of the University of Port Harcourt, Mr. Stanley Dappa, also clamoured for the immediate restructuring of the country’s economy, saying that without restructuring government policies and programmes, the demand for independence by different geo-political zones would continue to disrupt the peace and progress of the country.

Dappa further asked representatives of the people to use the funds at their disposal to bring development closer to the electorate and provide succour to the poverty ridden zones, especially the South-South that lays the golden eggs for Nigeria’s growth.

Amarachi Anene