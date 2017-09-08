The Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council has announced the suspension of elections by the Egi Youth Federation (EYF) and other community youth bodies in the local government area.
Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Bar Osi Olisah said that the suspension was as a result of insecurity and ongoing law suits.
Olisah who announced the suspension while addressing youths in the area, however, urged them to be law- abiding and shun all manners of carelessness.
ONELGA Suspends Elections Into Egi Youth Federation, Others
The Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council has announced the suspension of elections by the Egi Youth Federation (EYF) and other community youth bodies in the local government area.