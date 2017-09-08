NYG: Rivers Cyclists Reaffirm Promise To Win Gold Medals

The Rivers State Cycling Association has reiterated its promise to win gold medals for the State at the 2017 National Youth Games (NYG) which commenced yesterday, 7 September, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Head Coach of the body, Miebaka Aggo who disclosed this Tuesday in an interview with Tidesports said that he has a formidable team that can compete favourably and the NYG, saying that his team has all it takes to do the state proud at the competition.

According to him, the athletes are prepared for the games and determined to win laurels too, adding that the team has an unbeatean record in the sport and will defend it’s past record.

“We are ready for the tasks ahead all being equal we shall achieve our goal, my cyclists are highly spirited and are poised to win medals”, Coach Aggo said.

He however, urged the cyclists to remain focused, disciplined and determined in order to actualise their target at the National Youth Games which is expected to end on September 19.

Meanwhile, the team left Thursday (yesterday) for Illorin to ensure that they defend and sustain the record set in the past edition of the NYG..

It would be recalled that Team Rivers is the defending Champion of the competition.