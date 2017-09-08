NYG: Rivers Cyclists Reaffirm Promise To Win Gold Medals

The Rivers State Cycling Association has reiterated its promise to win gold medals for  the State at the 2017 National Youth Games (NYG) which  commenced yesterday, 7 September, in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Head Coach  of the body, Miebaka Aggo who disclosed this Tuesday in an interview with Tidesports said that he has a formidable team that can compete  favourably  and the NYG, saying that  his team has all it takes to do  the state proud at the competition.
According to him, the athletes are prepared for the games and determined to win laurels too, adding that the team has an unbeatean  record in the  sport and will defend it’s past record.
“We are ready for the tasks ahead all being equal  we shall achieve our goal, my cyclists are highly spirited and are poised  to win medals”, Coach  Aggo  said.
He however, urged the cyclists to remain focused, disciplined and determined in order to actualise their  target at the National Youth  Games which is  expected  to end on September  19.
Meanwhile, the team left  Thursday (yesterday) for Illorin to ensure  that they defend and sustain  the record  set in the past edition of the NYG..
It would be  recalled that Team Rivers is the defending Champion of the competition.

